Have your say on how 'west Northamptonshire' should grow over the next 30 years

Residents can learn more about a new plan to shape the future growth of 'west Northamptonshire' over the next 30 years at a series of exhibitions during September.

The events, which are taking place in Northampton, Daventry district, Brackley and Towcester, will give people an opportunity to ask questions about the development of the new West Northamptonshire Strategic Plan.

How should Northampton develop over the next 30 years?

Daventry District Council, Northampton Borough Council, South Northamptonshire Council and Northamptonshire County Council are working together on the document, which will set out the direction of economic and housing growth for the area up to 2050.

The plan to replace the district and county councils with a two unitary councils and the Oxford-Cambridge Arc means a previous strategy for west Northamptonshire from five years ago needs to be updated.

A public consultation is asking for views on what the new plan should consider, such as housing requirements, priorities for economic development and community infrastructure needs.

The exhibitions will give people a chance to find out more the plan and the consultation, as well as providing an opportunity to chat to officers.

They will take place from 2pm to 7pm at:

Towcester: The Forum, Moat Lane (NN12 6AD) on Tuesday, September 10.

Northampton: The Guidhall Court Room, St Giles' Square (NN1 1DE) on Wednesday, September 11.

Daventry: Town Council offices, New Street (NN11 4BT) on Monday, September 16.

Northampton: The Guidhall Court Room, St Giles' Square (NN1 1DE) on Tuesday, September 17.

Naseby: Village Hall, Haselbech Road (NN6 6DE) on Wednesday, September 18.

Brackley: Town Hall, High Street (NN13 7DS) on Thursday, September 19.

The consultation runs until October 11, and people can find out more and fill in an online questionnaire here.

Copies of the relevant documents and consultation are also available from libraries and council offices across the west Northamptonshire area.