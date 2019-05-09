Have your say on district council performance

Beginning this week residents of Cherwell can have their say on the services provided by Cherwell District Council by responding to the 2019 satisfaction survey.

The six week survey, opened on Tuesday, asks residents to rate the quality of services provided by Cherwell and whether they offer value for money.

The survey is now open

Yvonne Rees, Cherwell’s chief executive, said: “We want to make sure that residents’ views and experiences are at the heart of everything we do.

“The annual satisfaction survey is one of most important ways for us to listen to Council Tax payers, and keep up to date with the issues that matter to them.

“We’re always striving to do better, so whether you’d like to tell us about something we’ve done well, or you want to hold us to account where we could have done better - we want you to let us know. It all helps shape the services that support your district.”

This year’s survey asks respondents to have their say on: the value for money the council provides; which services should be prioritised in future; the cleanliness of streets, parks and leisure facilities; and satisfaction with waste collection, recycling and other services.

The survey is being conducted by the external market research organisation, Marketing Means and all responses are recorded anonymously.

To complete the survey online visit www.marketingmeans.co.uk/cherwell2019.

A number of hard copies will be distributed to selected addresses for completion and further hard copies can be requested by calling 01295 227001.