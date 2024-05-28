General Election 2024: Meet the candidates who will be competing for your votes in Banbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A General Election has been called and the countdown to polling day on July 4 has begun. Here are the candidates that we know, so far, will be standing for the Banbury seat - and their reactions to the news. Here are some words from the candidates that we have heard back from so far. We will add more as we get them through.

This year’s election will see boundary changes affect the Banbury constituency.

Bicester, formerly in the constituency has now been incorporated into the new Bicester and Woodstock constituency.

This has been somewhat offset by incorporation of parts of Witney such as Chipping Norton and Charlbury into the Banbury voter area.

The countdown has begun for the General Election on July 4.

Conservatives

Victoria Prentis is the current MP for Banbury and has confirmed she is standing for re-election.

She was born at the Horton General Hospital and grew up on the family farm in Aynho before studying English and law at Royal Holloway, University of London and Cambridge University.

Victoria has represented the constituency since the 2015 election, she again ran in the 2019 election, winning with 54.3 per cent of the vote. She has occupied the position of Attorney General in the Government since 2022.

She said: “Having been born in the Horton and lived in the area all my life, it has been an honour and a privilege to represent Banbury in Parliament since 2015.

“I am looking forward to speaking to the people of Banbury, Chipping Norton and the surrounding villages on the doorstep over the coming weeks to hear their views and show them that I am a strong, local voice in Westminster.”

Labour

Sean Woodcock is the Labour Party Parliamentary Candidate for the Banbury seat.

Sean was born at the Horton Hospital and attended Wroxton and then the Warriner schools before attending university in Reading and Birmingham.

He joined the Labour Party in 2007 and is currently the leader of the Labour group at Cherwell District Council. Sean also serves as the district councillor for Grimsbury and Hightown.

Sean said: “I am proud to launch my campaign to be the next Labour MP for Banbury. After 14 years of decline under successive Conservative leaders and governments, it’s time for change. I’m ready to work hard for the people of Banbury and North Oxfordshire, by listening to your top priorities and carrying your voice to Westminster.

“People are tired of being let down by a Conservative government that is out of ideas and no longer serves the interests of the country. Having run down our public services and reduced confidence in our economy, it’s clear that we are ready for change, and Labour is ready to deliver. Together we can change Banbury.”

Liberal Democrats

Liz Adams will contest the seat for the Liberal Democrat Party at the General Election.

Liz previously challenged for the Stratford-upon-Avon seat at the 2015 and 2019 General Elections but was unsuccessful.

She works as a family barrister after completing an Ann Goddard Scholarship at Gray’s Inn. Liz is a former Irish dancer champion and enjoys yoga, pilates, zumba and hiking.

Liz said: “Over the last few years the Liberal Democrats have seen growing support in the new Banbury Constituency.

“I am ready to step up to the challenge and represent Banbury, Chipping Norton and the North Oxfordshire towns and villages as the Lib Dem candidate for parliament. I have been out speaking to hundreds of people on the doorstep over the past few months and it is clear they have had enough of the Conservatives.

“I am campaigning for our health services to be properly funded with improved access, for real action to tackle the cost of living crisis, and for better care of our environment, in particular stopping sewage dumping and holding Thames Water to account. I am also very passionate about SEN and disability provision in education and I have worked for many years on national policy to tackle domestic abuse. People are ready for change and the Local Lib Dem team and I are ready to speak up for them.”

Green Party

Arron Baker is the Green Party Parliamentary Candidate for the Banbury seat.

Arron challenged for seats at the 2023 and 2024 West Oxfordshire District Council elections but was not successful.

He has lived in the Chipping Norton area for the past 20 years and works as a skilled negotiator in the public, private and not-for-profit sectors.

Arron said: “The next parliament is likely to be Labour, but they have stepped back on many of their promises. A Green vote is a chance to show there is a strong voice to hold the other parties to account. A vote for Green is a vote for real hope and real change.”

Independent

Cassi Perry will run as an independent parliamentary candidate at the July election.

Cassi is a former district councillor who works in the NHS as well as a professional counsellor.

She said: “I’m excited to see so many excellent Independent candidates running up and down the country; especially now the two main parties are indistinguishable in policy and worse still indistinguishable in character.

“Latest polling suggests the Lib Dem’s are the tactic vote in Banbury, and I hope those who hold Socialist values similar to my own will consider voting Independent.​​”

Social Democratic Party

Declan Soper is the Social Democratic Party Parliamentary Candidate for the Banbury constituency.

Declan said: “I’m 27 years-old, born and raised in Chipping Norton where I continue to live and work to this day.

“I am standing because we need an alternative to the two party system that is ever growing out of touch with the people and the national interest. The SDP, through our National New Deal, offer a bold and ambitious future for Britain.”

​