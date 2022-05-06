The first results from the count of the Cherwell District Council elections at Spiceball Leisure Centre have been released (photo from Cherwell District Council Tweet)

Here are the results for the Cherwell District Council elections as they’re announced.

A third of the seats on Cherwell District Council were up for election yesterday, Thursday May 5.

The first result to come in came from the Banbury Ruscote ward with the Labour candidate Amanda Watkins winning the seat.

Results:

Banbury Ruscote:

Amanda Jane Watkins - Labour Party – 922 votes

Jayne Claire Strangwood - Conservative Party – 562

Steve Buckwell - Liberal Democrats – 172

Banbury Hardwick:

Andrew Stephen Crichton - Labour Party – 798

Tony Ilott - Conservative Party – 717

Alison Nuttall - Green Party – 182

Andrew John Raisbeck - Liberal Democrats – 150

Banbury Grimsbury and Hightown:

Rebecca Louise Crompton Biegel - Labour and Co-operative Party – 1158

Ben Rikki Davenport Dalton - Conservative Party – 556

Karl Michael Kazimierz Kwiatkowski - Green Party – 176

David Thomas Yeoman - Liberal Democrats – 159

Banbury Cross and Neithrop:

Chuk Okeke - Labour Party – 1103

Fiaz Ahmed - Conservative Party – 769

Ash Haeger - Liberal Democrats – 300