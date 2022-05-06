Here are the results for the Cherwell District Council elections as they’re announced.
A third of the seats on Cherwell District Council were up for election yesterday, Thursday May 5.
The first result to come in came from the Banbury Ruscote ward with the Labour candidate Amanda Watkins winning the seat.
Results:
Banbury Ruscote:
Amanda Jane Watkins - Labour Party – 922 votes
Jayne Claire Strangwood - Conservative Party – 562
Steve Buckwell - Liberal Democrats – 172
Banbury Hardwick:
Andrew Stephen Crichton - Labour Party – 798
Tony Ilott - Conservative Party – 717
Alison Nuttall - Green Party – 182
Andrew John Raisbeck - Liberal Democrats – 150
Banbury Grimsbury and Hightown:
Rebecca Louise Crompton Biegel - Labour and Co-operative Party – 1158
Ben Rikki Davenport Dalton - Conservative Party – 556
Karl Michael Kazimierz Kwiatkowski - Green Party – 176
David Thomas Yeoman - Liberal Democrats – 159
Banbury Cross and Neithrop:
Chuk Okeke - Labour Party – 1103
Fiaz Ahmed - Conservative Party – 769
Ash Haeger - Liberal Democrats – 300
The Banbury Guardian will update the results on this story as they are released.