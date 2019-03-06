Ex-council leader to retire after decades as Shipston councillor

The former leader of Stratford-upon-Avon District Council has announced his retirement as a councillor for Shipston after more than 20 years’ of continuous service.

Cllr Chris Saint has been the Conservative representative for Shipston North at the council since 1998.

Cllr Saint was leader of Stratford District Council for seven years

The 76-year-old, who was leader from 2011 to 2018 and lives in Tredington, thanked everyone who has voted for him over the years.

“It will be a tremendous wrench as I have been a district councillor for over a quarter of a century or more than a third of my life,” he said.

“This has principally been in the ward that includes my home parish of Tredington with other local parishes where the mix has changed a little over the years.”

Cllr Saint has never lost an election since starting his political career in 1966 at Rugby Borough Council, where he was a councillor for six years.

He got back into politics in 1998, winning the seat for Shipston North at Stratford council, before being made leader in 2011.

Cllr Saint was also a Warwickshire County Councillor for the Shipston Division, comprising many local villages, for 16 years from 2001-2017.

His accomplishments including leading the working party to establish Shipston Pool and Leisure Centre, supporting the refurbishment of Newbold-on-Stour Village Hall, and establishing strong cultural links with Fuzhou in China.

The councillor also served on many quangos, including the West Midlands Local Government Association, the Local Government Association and the Local Government Information Unit.

“I would like to thank all those who generously supported me at the ballot box on several occasions, or maybe just once when it was important,” he said.

“I may not have pleased everybody all of the time, but it has been a great privilege to be of service to all.

“I shall take away with me fond memories of my service to the local community.”