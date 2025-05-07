Election candidate who defended Jimmy Savile was just 55 votes away from winning Banbury seat

Stephen Hartley

An election candidate who claimed Jimmy Savile was “an innocent man” and “a working-class hero” was just 55 votes away from becoming an Oxfordshire County councillor for Banbury after coming second in his division.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Hartley ran as a Reform UK candidate for Banbury Hardwick in the Oxfordshire County Council local elections, which took place last Thursday (May 1).

However, he was suspended from the party less than 24 hours after the list of candidates was published in early April, after they were made aware of historic tweets where Mr Hartley defended the prolific sex offender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite his suspension from the party, Mr Hartley would have still been listed as a Reform UK candidate on the ballot paper because he was suspended after close of nominations.

Labour candidate Andrew Richton, who already represents the Banbury Hardwick ward on Cherwell District Council, was elected councillor for the county division with 567 votes.

Sean Woodcock, Labour MP for Banbury, said: “I’m delighted that the people of Hardwick, where I grew up, have elected Andrew Crichton to be their county councillor.

“Andrew already has a proven record as a champion of the community there and will continue to ensure the area’s interests are represented at County Hall.”

Mr Hartley came a close second with 512 votes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In April 2022, he said on X: “The established elite don’t like a self-made man, a working class hero. Saville was one, Putin is another. So they make up horrible lies about them and let the media do the rest.”

In a post from February 2022, he called Savile “a role model of mine”, while in a separate post he claimed he was a “scapegoat”.

The tweets prompted outrage from local politicians when they were unearthed in early April.

Sean Woodcock MP said Mr Hartley should be “nowhere near public office with such appalling views”, ahead of his suspension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oxfordshire County Council leader Liz Leffman added that his views were “unacceptable” and that it was “shocking” that Reform allowed him to be a candidate, while leader of the Green group Ian Middleton called his comments “sick and twisted”.

Mr Hartley stood by his claims when contacted for comment last month.

Oliver Perara, the Conservative candidate, got 430 votes, while Chris Nelson (Green) got 146 votes, Christophe Aramini (Lib Dem) got 170, Simon Garrett (Independent) got 98, and nine ballots were rejected.

The Lib Dems won an overall majority on the county council with 36 Lib Dem councillors being elected.

Labour won 12 seats, the Conservatives won 10, the Greens won 7, Reform UK won 1, the Independent Oxford Alliance won 1, The Henley Residents Group won 1 and 1 independent candidate was elected.