District council reminds Banbury residents to bring ID when voting in May elections

Cherwell District Council is reminding Banbury residents to bring the appropriate forms of identification with them when voting in the May local elections.

For the first time, voters will be required to show a photographic form of identification before they can cast their vote at a polling station.

On April 20, council staff will hold a pop-up stall in Banbury Market to advise people about the voter ID requirement and what their voting options are.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yvonne Rees, returning officer, said: "Thursday 4 May is your chance to vote for who you want representing you on the district council. We provide vital public services such as street cleansing, waste and recycling collection, and planning, so we want as many people as possible to have their say.

The council is reminding Banbury voters to bring ID with them for the May local elections.

"What’s different this year is that for the first time, when you vote at a polling station, you need to show photo ID. To complement the national campaign to raise awareness of the new requirement, we’re rolling out a comprehensive information campaign to make sure everyone across the district plans ahead to ensure they have everything that they need to vote.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Photo ID is not needed for postal voting, but if you’re voting at a polling station you should check that you have an accepted form of ID. Most eligible voters will have ID they can use, but if not, they can apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate online, on a paper form, or in person. We are here to help and our staff will be on hand across the district running pop-up stalls to help electors."

As well as voting in person at a polling station, people can choose to have a postal or proxy vote instead. A proxy vote lets electors choose a trusted person to vote on their behalf.

The proxy voter will vote at the polling station of the elector they are voting on behalf of and will need to show their own photo ID to vote as a proxy.

Advertisement

Advertisement