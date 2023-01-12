District council invites Banbury residents to have their say on future developments

Cherwell District Council invite residents to have their say on the upcoming six week consultation for the Cherwell Local Plan 2040.

People will be invited to have their say on the Cherwell Local Plan 2040, which sets out the vision, objectives, and strategy for development in the Cherwell district up to the year 2040, during the consultation that starts on Friday February 3 and runs until Friday March 17.

Cllr Colin Clarke, portfolio holder for planning, said: "The Local Plan is a key strategic document that sets our vision for how new homes, places of employment, and supporting infrastructure will be developed in the coming years.

"There will be a need to bring forward some further housing as the district grows but we already have sites in our pipeline, and it is important that any additional supply is only for the right homes in the right places. That means making sure housing is supported by the right infrastructure and that the defining rural character of our north Oxfordshire villages is protected.

"The plan proposes to provide for 29,559 homes up to 2040, of which around 20,654 are already planned for.

"The Plan also focusses on a number of key themes which reflect our placemaking ambitions for our residents and environmental objectives: meeting the challenge of climate change, a sustainable local economy, and healthy communities."

The plan will see some continued growth in Banbury, albeit at a reduced rate compared to the 2015 plan. The growth of Banbury and other towns in the district will be assisted by the creation of masterplan documents as the council seeks to support the sustainability and vitality of the district’s urban centres.

The draft local plan will be presented for approval for consultation at a special executive meeting on Monday January 19.

When the consultation period starts, people will then be able to comment on the draft plan. There will also be a series of exhibitions, parish workshops, and webinars.

