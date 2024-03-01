Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Conservative-led council will raise council tax by 3.4 per cent, or £5, which will now result in Band D residents, considered to be the average, being charged £153.50.

At the same time, the council plans to combat growing financial pressures caused by inflation by making savings of £1.7 million and collecting funds of £608,000 to address future pressures.

The confirmed budget was determined following a public consultation held in late 2023 and approved by the council at the full council meeting on Monday, February 26.

New initiatives from the council include funding new £1.6 million 3G synthetic grass sports pitches at North Oxfordshire Academy and £600,000 to further develop outdoor playgrounds for children, plus a further £125,000 to go towards sustainability projects.

The Progressive Oxfordshire opposition group also pushed for £129,000 to be put aside to ensure that some fees and charges were kept at their current levels.

Their other were proposals were: to delay the introduction of a charge for replacement waste and recycling bins; freeze the charge for bulky waste collections, with the introduction of an extra service for residents needing faster collection; freeze the charges for use of recreational facilities at the NOA, Cooper School and Stratfield Brake; keep Pioneer Square public conveniences open in Bicester.

These proposals were all agreed by a majority vote.

Cllr Barry Wood, leader of Cherwell District Council, said: "The approved budget and our financial strategies reflect our commitment to financial prudence and forward-thinking.

"Responding to inflationary impacts and changing circumstances all councils face, our sound financial planning includes identifying appropriate savings and funding sources, managing our assets, mitigating risks, and, crucially, investing in the future of Cherwell to benefit our residents and communities.

“Our proactive and diligent approach demonstrates how we continue to offer our residents and businesses high-quality services. It also helps secure economic growth, provides appropriate homes, promotes health and wellbeing and encourages climate action. We look forward to continuing to work towards a sustainable and prosperous future for Cherwell.”

Liberal Democrat and Progressive Oxfordshire leader Cllr David Hingley said: “I’m delighted that my group were able to successfully pass amendments to Cherwell’s budget that remove some of the pressure on residents for the upcoming year and keep open the public conveniences at Pioneer Square. Our amendments are a helpful, affordable set of proposals that show a commitment to supporting residents and to fiscal responsibility alike.”

Leader of the Labour group, Sean Woodcock, responded to the budget by saying: “Pay more, get less. That’s what this budget is and we find that where the Tories lead, the Liberal Democrats follow.

“The Conservatives conspiring to hammer our residents during a cost-of-living crisis. Council Tax up. Parking Charges up. Brown bin charges up.

“And instead of standing up for security and safer streets, they’ve done the opposite.