District council for Banbury area calls on government to reform renters bill

The district council has written a letter to the government requesting reforms to the Renters Bill.

In response to public concerns about the dangers of substandard housing, the council has written to Secretary of State, Michael Gove calling for a rebalancing of the relationship between renters and landlords, and more power for local authorities to intervene if necessary.

The Renters Reform Bill will also put an end to Section 21 evictions, which currently allows landlords to repossess properties without proving fault on the part of the tenant.

Cllr Nicholas Mawer, portfolio holder for housing, said: “We welcome the government’s proposed Renters Reform Bill. It will empower tenants by making them feel more secure in their homes and more confident of the standard of housing they should receive.

“With the cost of living crisis putting pressure on people who rent their homes, and with the deeply troubling death of Awaab Ishak still fresh in our minds, we are calling on ministers to bring forward these vital reforms without delay.

“Making sure everyone in our district has housing that meets their needs is one of our key commitments as a council. But all too often we come across troubling examples of bad practice that are only placing more stress and pressure on tenants, many of whom are often vulnerable.