District council for Banbury agrees to increase mental health provisions for young people

Cherwell District Council has agreed to expand programmes designed to improve the mental health of young people in Banbury.

The decision to expand the Youth Activator and You Move programmes came at Monday’s (November 4) executive meeting.

It means a further eight schools in the district will benefit from 48 new physical and mental health sessions running from December until spring.

The decision also means around 30 more families will now be eligible for additional You Move sports and fitness sessions.

Cherwell District Council has also agreed to spend £3,500 from the policy contingency budget on research into youth mental health needs.

Cllr Rob Pattenden, portfolio holder for healthy communities, said: “It is concerning to hear that across Oxfordshire, there has been an increase in young people needing to access support to address mental health issues.

“It is crucial that we have programmes in place for our young people to be able to learn about mental health and how they can access support to address any problems they may be experiencing.

“Being able to undertake research is key in understanding and addressing the unique challenges young people face today. Using these findings, we can create a foundation of support that extends into schools, homes, and beyond, ensuring that every young person in Cherwell has the support they need to thrive.”

The council’s Youth Activator and You Move programmes work alongside local schools and sports clubs to provide free or low-cost activities and physical and mental sessions for children aged between five and 16.

For more information about the programmes, visit: https://www.getoxfordshireactive.org/you-move