District council elections – everything you need to know ahead of May 2

Spring is always a busy time of year for local politics as councils gear up for election season.

On May 2, eligible residents from Cherwell, West Oxfordshire and Stratford-on-Avon districts will be able to pick their councillor for the next four years.

Cherwell cabinet members Colin Clarke and Ian Corkin are fighting for re-election as well as Labour group leader Sean Woodcock.

Many parish council seats, including at Banbury Town Council, will also be up for grabs.

After Cllr Nicholas Turner’s resignation, residents in Hardwick West ward have a choice between Labour’s Naveed Anwar and Nathan Bignell from the Conservatives.

Other contested parish councils are Avon Dassett, Chipping Norton, Cropredy, Gaydon, Radway, Ratley and Upton, and Somerton.

The rest are uncontested as the number of nominations received is fewer than the total number of seats available. The deadlines to register to vote and apply for postal votes have passed.

For more information from Cherwell, visit cherwell.gov.uk/info/11/elections, for Stratford visit stratford.gov.uk/council-democracy/elections--general.cfm, and for West Oxfordshire visit westoxon.gov.uk/about-the-council/elections-voting/future-elections/

Cherwell District Council:

Adderbury, Bloxham and Bodicote: Andy Aris (Green), Mike Bishop (Conservative), Jonathan Gregory (Liberal Democrat) and Suzette Watson (Labour and Co-operative)

Banbury Calthorpe and Easington: Colin Clarke (Con), Brent Jackson (LD) and Phil Richards (Lab)

Banbury Cross and Neithrop: Hannah Banfield (Lab), Alastair Milne-Home (Con) and John Whitwell (LD)

Banbury Grimsbury and Hightown: David Beverly (Con), Carrick Cameron (Green) and Perran Moon (Lab)

Banbury Hardwick: Nathan Bignell (Con), Heather Firkin (UKIP), Karl Kwiatkowski (Green) and Blue Watson (Lab)

Banbury Ruscote: Chris Phillips (Con), Ian Thomas (LD) and Sean Woodcock (Lab)

Cropredy, Sibfords and Wroxton: Anne Cullen (Lab), Douglas Webb (Con) and Julian Woodward (LD)

Deddington: Aaron Bliss (Green), Hugo Brown (Con), Nigel Davis (LD) and Annette Murphy (Lab)

Fringford and Heyfords: Ian Corkin (Con), Alan Harris (UKIP), Dillie Keane (LD) and Jenny Tamblyn (Green)

West Oxfordshire District Council:

Chipping Norton: Juliet Byrne (LD), Mike Cahill (Lab) and Jonny Rosemont (Con)

Kingham, Rollright and Enstone: Steve Akers (Lab), Mike Baggaley (LD), Andrew Beaney (Con) and Celia Kerslake (Green)

Stratford-on-Avon District Council:

Bishops Itchington: Chris Kettle (Con), Matthew North (Green) and Fiona Onslow-Free (LD)

Brailes and Compton: Sara Billins (LD), Anne Waldon (Green), Sarah Whalley-Hoggins (Con) and Ronan Woods (Lab)

Ettington: Nina Knapman (LD), Alexander Monk (Lab), Penny-Anne O’Donnell (Con) and Angela Webb (Green)

Kineton: Rob Ballantyne (Green), Chris Mills (Con) and Nicholas Solman (LD)

Napton and Fenny Compton: Emilia Fletcher (Con), Zoe James (Green) and Nigel Rock (LD)

Red Horse: Allison Aves (Green), John Feilding (Con), John Insoll (LD) and Jan Sewell (Lab)

Shipston North: Roger Billins (LD), Trevor Harvey (Con), Peter Landsman (Green) and Jan Ozimkowski (Lab)