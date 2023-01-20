District council consultation on development in Banbury area deferred for more consideration

Cherwell District Council have given themselves more time to allow further consideration on the Cherwell Plan.

The district council executive took the decision to defer consideration of the consultation at a meeting on Thursday, January 19.

Councillors hope that this will give them the opportunity to take on board and respond to the comments made at the overview and scrutiny meeting on January 11 before going to the public consultation.

Cllr Colin Clarke, the portfolio holder for planning, said: "In the coming years many vital decisions on the future of housing, employment and infrastructure will flow from the Local Plan. It’s a pivotal piece of work for the district, and officers have done an excellent job so far in creating a comprehensive draft for councillors to consider."

"We are a council that listens, and the executive feels that taking the opportunity to reflect on the valuable feedback of the overview and scrutiny committee is a prudent step that can only help us deliver a more useful consultation and a more robust final Plan."