Deadlines announced as Cherwell's voter registration drive continues

Registration deadlines for the 2019 general election have been published, as Cherwell District Council continues its annual electoral canvass.

The election has been called for Thursday, December 12. The council is highlighting to local voters that the deadline to register to vote and the deadline for postal vote applications are both Tuesday, November 26.

Postal vote applications will close at 5pm and applications to register to vote will be open until midnight.

People who have recently registered to vote and whose circumstances are unchanged do not need to re-register to vote in the general election.

Cherwell has been running its annual electoral canvass, aimed at keeping the electoral register up to date, since July 15. Canvassers are now going door to door to register those who have not yet responded.

Yvonne Rees, returning officer for Cherwell, said: “Not surprisingly there’s been a huge amount of news about the upcoming general election – our TV and radio stations, newspapers and social media feeds are full of the day to day developments.

"December 12 is the big day – but did you know that there’s a really key date between now and then?

“We have been running our annual voter registration campaign for several months. If you responded to that and you know your details are up to date, you don’t need to re-register to be able to vote in the general election. It is the same process.

“But if you haven’t answered the Household Enquiry Form, you might get a knock on the door from our friendly team of canvassers who are working to make sure you can vote in the general election.”

The door-knocking campaign will continue until November 25, but it is not too late for people to update or confirm their electoral registration details by responding to the Household Enquiry Form or reminder letter.

Residents can respond by text message, online, phone, or using the enclosed self-addressed envelope. Text and online responses are the quickest and most efficient.

After responding to the Household Enquiry Forms, those not already registered to vote will be able to register via an Invitation to Register application form or www.gov.uk/registertovote.

Anyone whose circumstances change must make sure their electoral registration information is up to date. That could include moving home, turning 18 and needing to register for the first time, or a change of name following marriage or divorce.

Voters wanting a new postal vote, or to change an existing postal or proxy vote, must apply by 5pm on November 26. Anyone applying for a new proxy vote must do so by 5pm on December 4.

The council will publish the statement of candidates for the Banbury parliamentary constituency on November 14.