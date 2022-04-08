Deadline to register to vote in Banbury's May elections is next week

Cherwell residents are reminded that the deadline to register to vote in the May local elections is next week.

Elections are happening on May 5, with a third of the seats on Cherwell District Council being contested. People who are not already registered to vote will need to do so before midnight on April 14.

Returning officer Yvonne Rees said: “The district council election is a chance for you to have your say on who is in charge of essential public services like waste collection, environmental health and leisure centres.

“If you have not already registered at your current address, have recently turned 18 or changed your name, make sure to register before midnight on 14 April to have your say.”

Nominations for both the district and parish elections have now closed.

To see the list of candidates for Cherwell District Council see the Banbury Guardian story here: Here are the candidates for the Cherwell District Council election next month

Thirty-one parish councils in the district have scheduled elections on May 5 and one has an unscheduled by-election.

Those already registered to vote at their current address do not need to re-register.

When registering to vote it helps if people have their national insurance numbers to hand. The deadline for people to register to vote is 11:59pm on Thursday April 14.

To register see the Gov website here: gov.uk/registertovote

Electors can apply for a postal vote by 5pm on Tuesday April 19, or for a proxy vote by 5pm on Tuesday April 26.