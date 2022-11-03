Councillors warned Oxfordshire’s school street schemes are 'beginning to collapse'

Councillors have been warned that Oxfordshire’s school street schemes are “beginning to collapse” due to volunteer fatigue.

The scheme, which rolled out as a trial before being permanently approved in September, prevents through traffic driving past four of the county’s primary schools around start and finish times.

Automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras are set to be used to enforce the rules, phasing out the need for volunteers to physically man the cut-off points with barriers, but Oxfordshire County Council has been unable to acquire the cameras.

Jamie Clark, who introduced himself as father of three from Oxford and a founder of one of the schemes, thanked councillors for “having the foresight to set up” the “extremely successful” project that has led to “hundreds of children every day getting to school more safely and more pleasantly” but his joy was tinged with frustration at this week's meeting of full council.

“Many more kids are starting to cycle, scoot and walk to school, and many parents I have spoken to have been amazed by the transformation it has made to their lives,” he said.

“The scheme has been running for more than a year, they have been made permanent but they are being staffed by volunteers who are putting in thousands of hours to ensure the schemes are working.

“We were told cameras would be in by November 1 and we have no timetable whatsoever for their implementation, there has been no activation of the permit scheme around them to make them function.

“These are popular schemes, they don’t divide communities, in fact they have united a lot of communities. I am asking for the council to ensure there is a clear and rapid timetable for the rollout of the formalisation of these schemes so that we don’t have to rely on hard-pressed volunteers.

“The schemes are beginning to collapse, people are moving back to their old ways and streets are beginning to get more dangerous.

“I am asking for that timetable, I am wanting to know when the ANPR cameras will be in place and before that happens, I am asking for a small budget to pay for people to staff barriers where volunteers cannot continue.”

Councillor Andrew Gant (Lib Dem, Wolvercote & Summertown), who is in charge of the county’s highways, thanked Mr Clark and other volunteers for their efforts, adding: “We absolutely understand the point that it has been a huge effort from volunteers and that effort is finite, and quite rightly so.

“It was the intention to have ANPR in place by this half term, I do regret very much that it hasn’t happened, it says here (reading from a report) that we have experienced some delays in obtaining the cameras.