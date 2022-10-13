Councillors concerned over county council's response to road repairs

Councillors concerned with county councils response to road repairs.

Statistics showed that in the year up to the end of August 2022, 36,845 reports were made to Oxfordshire County Council via the FixMyStreet website. The platform collates such complaints and sends them through to the relevant local authority based on location.

Councillor Ted Fenton asked how many road defects had been marked for no further action first time round and was presented with a figure of 58.25 per cent.

In a follow-up question to the county’s cabinet member for highway management Councillor Andrew Gant, Cllr Fenton asked: “I wonder whether you agree with me that the figure of more than 58 per cent of first responses on FixMyStreet being no further action is something that causes frustration for residents who report what they perceive to be defects.

“I know it is difficult because it is not a council-controlled application but would he encourage officers to press for a better answer, or at least an explanation, as to why many people who report a defect in the road seem to be dismissed out of hand at the first time of asking?”

Cllr Gant said the volume of users “shows a system that is working well” but acknowledged that “a very big number” are marked for no further action.