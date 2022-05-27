West Oxfordshire District Council will reveal how it will use £1 million worth of government funding

West Oxfordshire District Council’s plan for how to use £1 million worth of government funding is set to be laid out in July.

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund, a £2.6 billion pot of central government cash, is being distributed to local authorities.

The government says it replaces the EU structure funds.

The £1 million is to be received over the next three years and matches the allocations given to Oxford City Council, South Oxfordshire District Council and Vale of White Horse District Council.

Cherwell District Council will receive more than £1.25 million and Oxfordshire County Council will get more than £2.5 million.

Leader Councillor Andy Graham (Lib Dem, Charlbury and Finstock) announced: “West Oxfordshire has been given a conditional allocation of £1 million in total over the next three years.

“They are not equal amounts, they will be staggered, and we will be developing an investment plan to show how we propose to use this conditional funding and I anticipate, following stakeholder engagement, this will come to cabinet in July.”

The district will also benefit from two other funding streams.

Oxfordshire County Council is to provide £32,500 as part of its Oxfordshire Food Strategy, designed to support healthy weight strategies, address food poverty and tackle inequality.

“This will tackle the challenges of health and wellbeing, climate change and biodiversity, fair incomes in employment and a vibrant and sustainable food system,” added Cllr Graham.

“We look forward to working with Oxfordshire County Council and other partners on this issue.

"This is a particular part of funding and of course it does not go a long way at all but every bit counts. We will come further forward with a food strategy at a future cabinet meeting.”

Another £50,000 to support the delivery of the Salt Cross garden village is coming from a £15 million government pot.

Garden villages are designed to be distinct, self-contained communities of between 1,500 and 10,000 homes with their own facilities such as shops, schools and transport links alongside green spaces.

The funding is part of the government's plan to deliver 16,000 homes per year nationally from now until 2025.