Ribbon cut at council’s new Castle Quay headquarters in Banbury

A ribbon was cut at the council’s new Castle Quay headquarters this week.

Cherwell District Council moved into its new Banbury office on March 31, but an opening ceremony was held on Wednesday May 7 to coincide with the start of the new council year, following local elections.

Leader Cllr David Hingley, chairman Cllr Dr Chukwudi Okeke, and deputy leader Cllr Lesley McLean led the proceedings, cutting a ribbon in front of the council sign.

Cllr David Hingley, leader of the council, said: “We are delighted to be serving our residents from a modern, energy-efficient office where we are saving taxpayers’ money on running costs and are better connected with our residents. As we start a new council year, it is a fitting moment to recognise the meticulous planning and hard work that have gone into the council’s successful move.”

From left to right: Cllr Lesley McLean, Cllr Dr Chukwudi Okeke, Cllr David Hingley and Cherwell District Council chief executive Gordon Stewart.

Cllr Dr Chukwudi Okeke, chairman of Cherwell District Council, said: “Our move to the new Castle Quay office is a historic moment for local democracy and the vital public services that the council provides. The council headquarters now sit at the heart of our community, making them easily accessible to the residents we serve. The office move has been well received by our residents, and we look forward to the first annual council meeting in our new chamber in the coming days.”

Residents seeking face-to-face assistance from the council’s customer services team are advised that in-person visits will continue to be managed through a pre-booked appointment system.

For those who prefer or require digital access, self-service computer stations remain available within the council offices for public use.