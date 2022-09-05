Protesters fight homes plan that could open floodgates for all small villages around Banbury
Angry Shenington villagers will be out in force on Thursday for a key moment in their fight against a controversial plan for 49 homes.
And they believe their battle has ramifications beyond their own community - if the decision goes against them they claim it would set a precedent that could see other small villages under siege.
Cherwell District Council planning committee will be meeting at Bodicote House at 4pm this Thursday, September 8, to discuss the application for 49 homes, including 17 affordable, by Elan Homes on a site that has frontages on Stocking Lane and Rattlecombe Road on the edge of the village.
Cherwell’s planning officer recommends refusal but villagers want to witness the debate, hoping councillors on the committee follow the advice – but knowing even a vote in their favour might not be the end of the matter, as any glimmer of hope could see the applicants appeal against the decision.
John Woodcock, a member of the Shenington with Alkerton Action Group formed to fight the campaign, told the Banbury Guardian the overwhelming majority of people in the village were against the plan, which crucially clashes with its status as a category C village.
In Cherwell’s Local Plan definitions this means it is only suitable for infill developments or conversions and is among the least sustainable settlements in planning terms.
This is manifest in a number of ways in Shenington, including inadequate roads, problems with drainage and a lack of alternative to new residents needing to use a car.
In addition to well over 100 objections sent to the council by residents, the parish council strongly objects and has sent in a detailed document explaining why. Other powerful voices have also objected, including rural campaign group CPRE and Oxfordshire Highways, the latter’s objection echoing the Cherwell Local Plan view that it is not a sustainable community.
Mr Woodcock said: “It’s not infill, it’s an estate. If it goes through here, every category C village in this district is up for grabs. It sets a precedent.”
While campaigners hope the reasons for refusal will see the plan rejected, they recognise the papers prepared for the meeting highlight reasons why the decision could just be round one of the fight.
A particular threat could be that Cherwell District Council cannot demonstrate the required five-year supply of land for new housing – it currently only has a three-and-a-half year supply.