Oxfordshire residents have one of the highest council tax bills in England, according to new figures

People living in Oxfordshire have one of the highest council tax bills in England according to new figures.

Oxfordshire County Council ranked first in the rankings of county-based local authorities with the highest average Band D council tax, standing at £1,911.40 per year for 2025/26.

The county council voted to increase council tax by 4.99 per cent, the maximum percentage increase without having to hold a referendum, in its annual budget meeting in February.

Council tax in Oxfordshire also includes funding for Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue, but other county councils have free-standing fire and rescue services which are not funded by council tax.

More than 50 per cent of the council’s gross budget goes towards social care.

Councillor Liz Brighouse, leader of the Labour group, said: “I think the big problem is how we provide and fund services at a level that’s affordable.

“Oxfordshire is a very wealthy authority, but we have major issues funding major services.

“It’s a rural county, and therefore things like school transport cost an awful lot more.

“People just do not see that they are getting anything for that high level of tax.”

While many London councils rank at the bottom of the league table for council tax, some of their services, such as transport and fire services, are provided by other bodies.

Ms Brighouse added that there were issues with comparing council tax in a “like for like” way.

Councillor Eddie Reeves, leader of the Conservative group, said: “The Liberal Democrats inherited robust finances from the Conservatives four years ago.

“Since then, they have misspent millions on grandiose council schemes that are now beginning to bite financially.

“This is creating a financial ratchet that can only ever mean that Oxfordshire will top the council tax league table.

“Unless and until there is change in County Hall and difficult decisions are taken, residents should expect Oxfordshire to accelerate further ahead of the pack in the years ahead.”

A spokesperson for Oxfordshire County Council said: “Over the last 15 years the council’s expenditure has increased but the amount of general grant and business rates funding that the council receives from central government has fallen.

“For many years the government has set a limit on the amount council tax can be raised without having to conduct a referendum.

“Since 2016/17, these thresholds have included a ‘social care precept’, providing higher referendum limits for authorities with social care responsibilities.

“Core Spending Power – the government’s measure of funding available for each local authority’s services assumes that the maximum council tax increase will be agreed.

“To be able to manage pressures, including inflationary increases in the cost of services as well as increases in demand for services, and also set a balanced budget, the council has increased council tax in line with these limits.”

“To set a balanced budget the council always needs to be able to provide the necessary funding for services such as adults and children’s social care highways maintenance and waste disposal.”

“It’s also important to note that the county council’s Band D figure includes funding for Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue.”

Residents must also pay council tax for the district council they live in, which stands at £362.45 a year in Oxford, £279.76 in South Oxfordshire, £269,14 in Cherwell, £262.14 in Vale of White Horse, and £249.20 in West Oxfordshire.