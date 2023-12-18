Oxfordshire county councillors set to get pay rise after independent recommendation to increase allowances

“The job of a county councillor has become, in my view, much more complex and onerous. It can sometimes take me two hours just to check my emails.”

Oxfordshire County Council

County councillors are set to get a pay rise after they passed a motion which recommended an increase in their own allowances.

An added 5.7 per cent was the suggestion made by the Independent Remuneration Panel to Oxfordshire councillors and the changes will take effect from April 1.

Those present at the meeting, held in County Hall, cited increased responsibilities, the cost of living and “maintaining diverse members” as reasons for the rise.

Liberal Democrat councillor Bob Johnston, of the Kennington & Radley division, said he was very much in support of the recommendation from the independent panel.

Mr Johnston, who was first elected in May 1993, said: “The job of a county councillor has become, in my view, much more complex and onerous.

“It can sometimes take me two hours just to check my emails.”

The overwhelming reason given for the increase, however, appeared to be “keeping allowances in line with the cost of living”.

The councillor of 30 years added that an increase was vital so as to maintain diversity within the council and avoid a situation where the only people representing Oxfordshire were of an “ageing, pensioner, gerontocracy and those who have the advantage of a private income”.

Extra cost to the council as a result of the agreed pay rise will be £65, 292, as highlighted in the meeting by finance chief Dan Levy.

Nonetheless, annual allowances for Oxfordshire county councillors will remain lower than those of other South East county councillors – at £13,571.

Oxfordshire county councillors currently receive an allowance of £12,636.

County councillors in Kent receive the highest basic allowance at £16,401.

The independent remuneration panel which made the recommendation consists of members appointed following public advertisement and upon receipt of applications.

Councillors on cabinet and in other positions of leadership receive special responsibility allowances in addition to basic allowances with council leader Liz Leffman being paid £3,159 last November.

There is also room for other allowances which can cover subsistence, travel, childcare, dependents and internet use.