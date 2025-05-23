New chair announced at first annual council meeting at Cherwell District Council’s new Castle Quay HQ

Cllr Okeke hands over the chains to Cllr Walker. (Photo: Cherwell District Council).

Oxfordshire Mind received a £6,163 cheque as the outgoing council chairman handed over the chains to a new person.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During his year in the role, Cllr Dr Chukwudi Okeke ran a series of fundraising events in support of the charity, which provides a range of services, advice and information for residents experiencing mental health problems.

At the first annual council meeting at Cherwell District Council’s new Castle Quay headquarters on Wednesday May 21, Cllr Dorothy Walker was elected as the new chair of the council. She takes over from Cllr Okeke and announced that during her term of office, she will raise funds for Homeless Oxfordshire and Asylum Welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The meeting began with a minute’s silence as elected members and officers honoured the memories of those who lost their lives in the major fire at Bicester Motion on Thursday May 15: Oxfordshire firefighters Jennie Logan and Martyn Sadler; and Bicester resident Dave Chester.

Cllr Okeke with Cllr Walker. (Photo: Cherwell District Council).

Cllr Walker said: “I would like to thank Councillor Okeke for his tireless work during his time as chair. I am honoured to take over the mantle and continue to develop and nurture our relationships with the civic, voluntary and charity organisations that do such important and invaluable work in Cherwell.

“As the new chair, I am thrilled to be supporting two local charities that work together to provide services to support those in need. The charities help to ensure that vulnerable people are treated with dignity, provided with safety and receive a chance to rebuild their lives.

"We all benefit from a compassionate society, and through fundraising for these charities, we can help to create a more just, inclusive, and resilient community."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on his time as chair, Councillor Dr Chukwudi Okeke said: “I was delighted to work with communities across the district to raise vital awareness and donations that will make an incredible difference to the lives of those living in Oxfordshire.

“Councillor Walker was a wonderful deputy chair and supported me admirably during my time as chair, and I am pleased to hand over the position into a capable pair of hands. I know she will do a brilliant job raising funds for the two worthy causes.”

It was the first full council meeting since Oxfordshire County Council elections were held, along with three district council by-elections. Political control of the council stays with the Liberal Democrat and Green administration, and leader Cllr David Hingley confirmed that members of the council executive remained the same as follows:

Cllr David Hingley - leader of the council and portfolio holder for strategic leadership

Cllr Lesley McLean - deputy leader of the council and portfolio holder for finance, property and regeneration

Cllr Ian Middleton - portfolio holder for neighbourhood services

Cllr Chris Brant - portfolio holder for corporate services

Cllr Jean Conway - portfolio holder for planning and development management

Cllr Nick Cotter - portfolio holder for housing

Cllr Rob Pattenden - portfolio holder for healthy communities

Cllr Tom Beckett - portfolio holder for greener communities

Cllr Robert Parkinson – portfolio holder for safer communities