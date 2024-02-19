Housebuilder acquires Chipping Norton land with consent for up to 90 homes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cala Homes, one of the UK’s leading housebuilders, has acquired land with consent for up to 90 new homes. The site was marketed by land, development, and property agency, Newton LDP, on behalf of strategic land promoter Rainier Developments Ltd.

The site, which is in Chipping Norton in Oxfordshire, is known as Land South of Banbury Road and was granted outline planning consent in December 2023 after West Oxfordshire District Council’s Uplands Planning Committee approved the scheme.

The proposals include provision for 40 per cent affordable homes and a significant new area of public open space. This includes community parkland, along with species-rich woodland.

Rainier Developments Ltd acquired the site in 2018 and have since promoted the scheme, which led to a planning application being submitted in March 2023.

Cala Homes will now bring forward the delivery of new homes and associated infrastructure. Construction is expected to commence in early 2025, with the first homes ready for sale in late 2025.

Richard Foxon, Managing Director of Newton LDP, said: “Bidding for this site was fiercely competitive with almost 20 bids received, seven of which were shortlisted. Despite the current economic climate, it demonstrates the high-quality nature of the scheme and the strong demand in this location.

“Having initially acquired the site in 2018, the Rainier team have done a remarkable job bringing forward the proposals. They have worked with local stakeholders, and secured approval for a scheme which delivers not only against market demand, but community need. Cala Homes is now the ideal partner to deliver the approved scheme.”

Grant Stevenson, Planning Director at Rainier Developments, added: “We have been promoting Land South of Banbury Road for around six years. We have proactively worked with stakeholders such as West Oxfordshire District Council, Chipping Norton Town Council, and Chipping Norton Cricket Club, to ensure the proposals add real value to the community.

“Cala Homes is a housebuilder with a strong pedigree, delivering quality new housing across the country. We’re delighted to be working with them as they provide new homes in this location.”

Charles Rafferty, Land Director at Cala Homes, said: “Despite a subdued housing market nationally, we recognise there is still exceptional demand for quality housing in the right locations. Rainier Developments and Newton LDP have promoted a high-quality scheme which is responsive to local needs.

“We’re delighted to have worked closely with Rainier Developments and Newton LDP on the successful acquisition of this site. Due to our working relationship, we were able to exchange contracts within 4 working weeks of contract negotiations commencing and complete 2 weeks thereafter. We look forward to working with the key local stakeholders in Chipping Norton and securing a reserved matters consent on this site.

"Cala Cotswolds have a keen appetite to secure new land and this site reflects our ability to secure sites quickly and competitively in a challenging market.”