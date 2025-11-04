Decision set for 66 homes on edge of Bicester as part of a huge thousand-home development

Plans to build 66 homes on the edge of Bicester as part of a huge thousand-home development are set for approval this week.

The homes will be on land south of Anniversary Avenue between Milne Street and Read Place, as part of the planned 2,100-home Graven Hill development.

So far 745 homes, as well as a primary school, local centre, play areas and green spaces, have already been built or have planning permission.

Cherwell District Council’s planning committee will decide whether the plans go ahead at their meeting on Thursday, November 6.

This latest phase of development will include three blocks of three-storey flats with eight homes in each of them, 21 detached two-storey homes, 16 semi-detached homes and three flats of over garages.

The flats will be on the corners of Milne East, Blanchard Road and Scully Road where they meet Anniversary Avenue East.

There will be a mix of one-to-five-bedroom homes, and 30 per cent of them will be affordable.

Initially, there were going to be 64 homes on the site, but this was changed to 66.

Planning officers recommended the plans for approval.

They said: “Whilst some consultees have requested further S106 contributions to mitigate the impacts of the development, this has already been included in the original S106 agreement.

“Whilst there are some concerns regarding the package of affordable housing proposed, this is not considered unacceptable on balance to result in a recommendation to refuse the application.”

There were objections from 27 neighbours, who raised concerns about the height of the buildings, increased pressure on local infrastructure, the lack of parking provision, and the fact that the three-storey building was not included in the original masterplan.

Commenting on the planning portal, Amir Khosh said: “The inclusion of multiple three-storey blocks on relatively small plots constitutes overdevelopment.

“These buildings are out of scale with the predominantly two-storey homes in the area and will dominate the streetscape, creating an oppressive, urbanised feel within what is currently a low-density, community-focused setting.

“There is already a clear precedent of one- and two-bedroom flats in the area being snapped up by investors and used as short-term lets.

“This development appears to follow the same trajectory, prioritising profit over community need.

“It offers little in the way of truly affordable or family-sized housing for first-time buyers, undermining the goal of fostering a stable, long-term residential community.”

The district council bought the land at Graven Hill from the Ministry of Defence in 2014.

The developer initially hoped for construction to have started in September with a view to the homes being completed by April or May 2026.