Banbury area has new man in charge of Cherwell District Council in time for the new year

The Banbury area has a new man at the helm of Cherwell District Council from the new year.

Cherwell District Council is preparing to bid farewell to Yvonne Rees and welcome Gordon Stewart as its new Chief Executive.

Following a rigorous and robust recruitment process, the full council approved Mr Stewart’s appointment at its meeting yesterday (Monday).

Mr Stewart has extensive experience in senior leadership roles in complex delivery environments across industry, the public sector and the higher education and charity sectors. His most recent role is the Chief Operating Officer at the Institute of Cancer Research.

Gordon Stewart who takes up his post of Chief Executive of Cherwell District Council on January 8, 2024

He will start on January 8, 2024, with current chief executive Yvonne Rees ensuring a seamless transition and induction before she moves on to pursue new opportunities.

Councillor Barry Wood, Leader of Cherwell District Council, recognised Ms Rees’ unwavering commitment to the district and said: "I sincerely thank Yvonne Rees for her inspirational leadership and dedicated service to our council and residents.

“I am thrilled to welcome Gordon Stewart to lead us into the next phase of our journey. Gordon's extensive experience and steadfast leadership across multiple sectors are precisely what we need to navigate the exciting opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.

“I have full confidence that under Gordon's stewardship, we will continue to thrive and evolve. Together, with Gordon at the helm, we look forward to charting a course of growth, innovation and prosperity for Cherwell, our communities and our residents."

Mr Stewart said: "I am honoured to be stepping into the role of the next Chief Executive of Cherwell District Council and have the opportunity to continue to build on its many strengths and successes in the future.

"We have many exciting developments underway, including our new Local Plan 2040 and the Banbury Vision 2050. I want to get out into our communities as much as possible over the coming months to understand the district.