'Council tax rise will protect the services everyone relies on in Banbury,’ says council

Cherwell District Council (CDC) will increase its portion of council tax by 3.3 per cent as part of its budget for the new financial year.

The Liberal Democrat and Green-led council said the rise – which equates to a £5 increase on Band D property holders – will ‘protect the services everyone relies on’.

The total budget of £26.2 million for the 2025/26 financial year was agreed upon by councillors at a full council meeting on Monday, February 24.

This includes £1 million to be spent on protecting ‘frontline services’ and money for investments in leisure facilities and improving the quality of housing.

CDC stressed that it only keeps 6.43 per cent of the total amount of council tax it collects. The rest goes to fund Oxfordshire County Council, town and parish councils, and to the Police and Crime Commissioner.

Cllr David Hingley, leader of the council, said: “This is a positive and carefully prepared budget which puts our residents first. Like them, the council itself is having to contend with rising costs, but we will always take responsible financial decisions to protect the services everyone relies on.

“To put together this budget, we have identified ways to transform how many of our services operate, to create savings in our revenue budget.

“At the same time, we are investing to enhance sports and leisure facilities across the district and to provide grants to improve the condition of local housing. All of this will help deliver on our ambitions for communities across Cherwell.”

Cllr Lesley McLean, deputy leader and portfolio holder for finance, property and regeneration, said: “We have thoroughly reviewed every area of the council’s existing expenditure and have refocussed the council’s budget on what matters most to residents.

“It is a testament to our responsible financial management that, even following years of financial pressure on councils across England, we are delivering a balanced and proactive budget which invests in our communities.”

The budget also designates continued funding for grants to support the improvement of housing in the district; this includes helping people with disabilities to live independently.

Cherwell District Council will also allocate additional funding to tackle homelessness and support vulnerable members of the community.