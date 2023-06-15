News you can trust since 1838
Council for Chipping Norton area relaunches grant scheme for not-for-profit community groups

West Oxfordshire District Council is relaunching a grant scheme that is aimed at providing support to not-for-profit community groups that are helping residents through the cost of living crisis.
By Jack Ingham
Published 15th Jun 2023, 10:03 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 10:03 BST

The grant scheme has two different funding options designed to address the specific needs of the groups.

The first of these addresses food insecurity and related issues and is for groups like local foodbanks, larders, and fridges that can apply for a grant of up to £2,500 to help cover costs and sustain services.

The second option addresses the challenges posed by the cost of living, from covering the cost of providing a ‘warm welcome’ activity to cooking a monthly community lunch, providing information, or hiring a space to provide a homework club, with grants of up to £1,000 available.

West Oxfordshire District Council is relaunching its Community Activity Grant scheme, which is aimed at providing support to not-for-profit community groups in west Oxfordshire.

Cllr Joy Aitman, executive member for stronger healthy communities, said: "We are excited to launch this scheme to empower and uplift our west Oxfordshire community.

"We are deeply committed to improving the quality of life for all our residents, and through these grants, we aim to provide much-needed support to vital community groups, helping them to address the challenges faced by our residents.

"Our aim is to bring people together and build a stronger west Oxfordshire during these incredibly challenging times."

Decisions about which organisations receive the grants will be made based on clear principles and criteria, with factors like how the grant will help organisations address the needs, the number of residents who will benefit, the vulnerability of those who will benefit and the potential for long-lasting effects taken into account.

To apply for the grant scheme or for more information, visit https://www.westoxon.gov.uk/communitygrants/

