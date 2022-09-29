Council for Banbury area supports victims of domestic abuse

Cherwell District Council will continue to support victims of domestic abuse.

The council is ensuring the new legal duties that come with the Domestic Abuse Act 2021 are being adhered to across the county.

Under the Act, councils must provide safe accommodation so victims and their families have somewhere to go when they escape an abuser.

Cllr Eddie Reeves said: “Tackling domestic abuse is a significant priority for us and our partners in the Cherwell Community Safety Partnership as we work to make Cherwell a safer place.

“We will continue to stand by anyone who suffers from these forms of abuse and I am very happy therefore that Cherwell District Council is set to renew the funding it gives to the Oxfordshire Domestic Abuse Service.”

Advertisement

Cherwell is a member of the Oxfordshire Domestic Abuse Strategic Partnership, which includes victim-survivors, the NHS, and the voluntary and community sector.