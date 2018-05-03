Council elections: Banburyshire polls open for voters to make their choice

Polls have opened in parts of Banburyshire as residents cast their vote in the district council elections today (Thursday, May 3).

Sixteen seats are up for grabs at Cherwell District Council as the councillors are elected in thirds.

Each ward has one seat available with the exception of Cropredy, Sibfords and Wroxton which will elect two councillors after Ken Atack resigned earlier this year.

All of the councillors whose terms ended this year are standing for re-election except for Conservatives Nigel Morris in Banbury Calthorpe and Easington and Mr Atack.

Do not know who to vote for? Each party has explained why you should vote for them.

While councillors in Chipping Norton and The Bartons wards will be elected for West Oxfordshire District Council along with 14 others.

Deputy leader of the Labour Party Laetisia Carter will be aiming to hold onto her Chipping Norton seat, while a new councillor will be chosen to represent The Bartons.

The elections are the first test of public opinion since last year’s General Election so each party will be eager to see how they poll.

Parish councils across the district are also holding elections, with 31 seats available in Cherwell and 115 in West Oxfordshire, as well as a by-election in Calthorpe South ward on Banbury Town Council.

Polling stations open at 7am and close at 10pm – Cherwell council is not starting the count at Spiceball Leisure Centre until 10am tomorrow.