Conservative Party unveils candidate for SNC by-election

The Conservative Party has announced its candidate for the Middleton Cheney by-election.

Alison Eastwood will stand for the ward on South Northants Council, following the resignation of Jonathan Riley. The election will take place on September 12.

Mrs Eastwood lives in Moreton Pinkney but has friends in Middleton Cheney. She has worked in the UK, USA and South Africa as a businesswoman and wants to use her experience and skills to help those most vulnerable.

She said: “I am passionate about representing local views and making sure the priorities of residents in Middleton Cheney, Overthorpe and Warkworth are heard at South Northants Council. I will be working with councillor Val Furniss to prioritise activities for younger people, improve services for our older residents, as well as making our roads safer and focussing on supporting local businesses.”

Lizzy Bowen, chairman of South Northants Conservatives, said: “Alison is a fantastic candidate with a lot of experience to bring to South Northants Council. She has been working hard to speak to many local residents and really listen to their concerns and issues. She will be an excellent councillor for the Middleton Cheney ward.”

Polls open from 7am to 10pm at the Sports and Social Club on Astrop Road.