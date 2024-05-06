Conservative Matthew Barber re-elected as police and crime commissioner for the Thames Valley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Conservative candidate achieved 144,092 of votes cast in the election held on Thursday May 2, covering Oxfordshire, Berkshire and Buckinghamshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His closest rival, Labour's Tim Starkey, received 141,749 votes.

Matthew Barber has been re-elected as Police and Crime Commissioner for the Thames Valley.

Liberal Democrat candidate Tim Bearder gained 84,341 votes, Ben Holden-Crowther - representing More Police Officers for the Thames Valley - had 46,853 and independent Russell Fowler received 31,460

Speaking following the declaration of the results, Matthew said: “I am delighted to have been re-elected as the Police and Crime Commissioner for the Thames Valley.

“Over the past three years, I have worked with the brilliant officers and staff at Thames Valley Police to deliver tangible outcomes our communities can be proud of – a record number of police officers with the number in neighbourhood roles doubled, burglary rates below pre-pandemic levels, knife crime down 13 per cent thanks, in part, to Operation Deter and a zero-tolerance approach to knife possession, the creation of a dedicated Rural Crime Taskforce and the launch of strategy to combat retail crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I know there is more to do. I campaigned on a platform of continuing to expand neighbourhood policing, protecting communities, people and property. I look forward to taking this plan forward and making Thames Valley a safer place for us all.”