Committees to decide on road projects that support over 30,000 new homes in Oxfordshire

Oxfordshire County Council will decide on the two major road projects in the next couple of months.

Councillor Duncan Enright (Lab, Witney North & East), who is responsible for the county’s travel and development strategy, provided the update on the housing infrastructure projects (HIFs) for Didcot (HIF1) and Witney (HIF2).

The multi-million pound proposals have divided opinion and proved difficult to deliver amid budgetary concerns, particularly against the backdrop of rampant inflation.

HIF1 is the housing infrastructure programme for Didcot Garden Town, delivering around 12,000 new homes to the south of Oxford.

The £296 million project includes proposals for a dual carriageway, a new road bridge, a river crossing linking Didcot to Culham and a bypass for Clifton Hampden.

HIF2 is a £106 million programme to improve the A40 between Witney and the north of Oxford, supporting the building of more than 20,000 new homes. It was placed “under

review” by the county council in December 2022 amid concerns that spiralling costs could make the scheme undeliverable.

Objectors to HIF1 used that as a lever to try to get the Didcot plans stopped before Christmas but to no avail.

The financial worries of both projects were raised during this week’s meeting of Oxfordshire County Council’s Performance & Corporate Services Overview & Scrutiny Committee with Cllr Enright elaborating on the progress made.

“I had a meeting just this morning (Thursday) about HIF1,” he said.

“We are approaching quite important points on HIF1 and HIF2, determining the planning applications. They have been in for what feels like forever but they are about to be determined in the next couple of months and that will have quite a significant impact on the progress of those projects.

“We looked at the timeline for HIF1 this morning and everything is going as we expected it to with planning permission being determined next month or the month after, certainly within the next few weeks works, particularly the CPOs (compulsory purchase orders, particularly the CPOs (compulsory purchase orders, enabling the council to acquire the required land) and Side Road Orders being issued to landowners in the next few days and weeks.”

Planning decisions are dealt with at district level with HIF1 subject to permission from South Oxfordshire District Council and HIF2 subject to permission from West Oxfordshire District Council.

As part of HIF2 being placed under review, its CPOs had to be withdrawn because the council could no longer state with confidence that the scheme was fully funded but Cllr Enright said they would “be coming back to cabinet next month”.

The county has already allocated up to £30 million of borrowed money to top up the HIF1 fund and Councillor Calum Miller (Lib Dem, Otmoor), the county’s cabinet member for finance, reiterated this week that any extra pressures would have to be dealt with through cutbacks rather than extra funding.

He added: “There is significant contingency built into the HIF projects.