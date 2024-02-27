Watch more of our videos on Shots!

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) said its use of six month delays in repairing some potholes was due to DfT national guidance it was obliged to adhere to.

But a DfT statement to the Banbury Guardian said it was the responsibility of local authorities to assess the risks of potholes and decide on adequate timescales for repair.

The issue arose after pothole campaigner Mark Morrell – aka Mr Pothole – claimed that WNC was ‘abusing’ the Highways Act in order to prevent paying out drivers’ compensation claims for damage caused by potholes.

One of the Banbury Road, Brackley potholes which WNC had scheduled for repair by August 12

He said if the council had scheduled a pothole for repair for six months’ time, any claims in that period would be rejected.

Mr Morrell said WNC paid out compensation for only one claim last year. And he described WNC’s excuse that the DfT had imposed the rules was ‘a cop out’.

“I think it's just smoke and mirrors. They are hiding behind whatever they can to give an answer, when the reality is they make their own rules in terms of what they do under the risk based intervention criteria. It's a cop out,” he said.

The DfT said in a statement: "Changing from reliance on specific guidance and recommendations in the previous Codes to a risk-based approach determined by each Highway Authority will involve appropriate analysis, development and gaining of approval through authorities’ executive processes.”

Mark Morrell, aka Mr Pothole, measuring the depth of a pothole

The department said its code for local authorities was:

Prevention is better than cure – intervening at the right time will reduce the amount of potholes forming and prevent bigger problems later

Right first time – do it once and get it right, rather than face continuous bills. Guidance, knowledge and workmanship are the enablers to this

Clarity for the public – local highway authorities need to communicate to the public what is being done and how it is being done - DfT code of practice."

Mr Morrell said: "Those are the ideals and if we can get to that situation, it would be great. But the reality is, many councils, including West Northants, as we know, well have not achieved them. That's partly to do with funding but it's also a question of management.”

He said although WNC had scheduled the deep potholes on the main A422 Banbury Road at Brackley for repair by August 12, some have already been fixed following publicity.

The formal notice that gave WNC 26 weeks to fix the potholes on the A422 at Brackley

“They have done the worst ones. However, there's another four that are getting nearly as bad,” he said.

Last week WNC councillor Phil Larratt told the Banbury Guardian: “There are four categories for defects across the network which outline the order of priority, the severity of the problem and the response times for these. They are: 1 - 24 hours; 2 - seven days; 3 - 28 days and category 4 - 26 weeks.