News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
4 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
4 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
6 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
6 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
7 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river

Chipping Norton health workers and trades unionists support May Day march

Chipping Norton health workers and trade unionists joined teachers, university lecturers, firefighters and other campaigners at the Oxfordshire May Day rally yesterday.

By Roseanne Edwards
Published 2nd May 2023, 16:38 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 16:38 BST

This year the rally gave support to striking NHS nurses and doctors, some of whom spoke to the assembled gathering.

The traditional event was staged in Oxford, in solidarity with workers celebrating International Workers Day around the world.

The lively, noisy and colourful march processed from East Oxford down Cowley Road, over Magdalen Bridge and up The High, to a Rally in Bonn Square.

Most Popular
Trades unionists from all over the county met for the traditional May Day March in OxfordTrades unionists from all over the county met for the traditional May Day March in Oxford
Trades unionists from all over the county met for the traditional May Day March in Oxford

The march was led by the banners of Oxford and District TUC, the National Education Union and the UCU and a marching street band and was joined by a contingent of striking nurses from Oxford and Wallingford who had been on the picket line at the John Radcliffe Hospital earlier that morning.

The rally was addressed by Steve Wright, Fire Brigades Union Regional Secretary as well as speakers from the education unions and striking nurses.

Related topics:NHS