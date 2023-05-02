Chipping Norton health workers and trades unionists support May Day march

This year the rally gave support to striking NHS nurses and doctors, some of whom spoke to the assembled gathering.
The traditional event was staged in Oxford, in solidarity with workers celebrating International Workers Day around the world.
The lively, noisy and colourful march processed from East Oxford down Cowley Road, over Magdalen Bridge and up The High, to a Rally in Bonn Square.
The march was led by the banners of Oxford and District TUC, the National Education Union and the UCU and a marching street band and was joined by a contingent of striking nurses from Oxford and Wallingford who had been on the picket line at the John Radcliffe Hospital earlier that morning.
The rally was addressed by Steve Wright, Fire Brigades Union Regional Secretary as well as speakers from the education unions and striking nurses.