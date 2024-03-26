Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chipping Norton deputy mayor, Cllr Steve Akers, and West Oxfordshire district councillor, Cllr Rizvana Poole were at Oxford Town Hall to welcome the Palestinian Ambassador, Dr Husam Zomlot when he addressed Oxford City councillors in the council chamber.

Over a hundred supporters packed into the public gallery and an overspill room where Dr Zomlot’s speech was live-streamed.

He began his speech by bringing Ramadan greetings to Oxfordshire from the people of Ramalah – Oxford’s twin town - and wider Palestine.

Dr Husam Zomlot, Palestinian Ambassador, receives a big welcome in the council chamber of Oxford City Council

But he observed that just as at Christmas, the Ramadan lights have not been turned on in Ramalah this Ramadan, saying the ongoing conflict with Israel and associated deaths are ‘no time for celebration'.

"100,000 people are dead or injured. 1.5 million have been driven into Rafah, the city where I was born,” said Dr Zomlot. “The whole population is starving because of the blockade imposed by Israel.”

Dr Zomlot said dozens of people had died of starvation, most of them children. One in three children is suffering malnutrition.

"We are witnessing the wholesale destruction of Gaza,” he said.

Dr Husam Zomlot speaks to supporters including the Chipping Norton delegation in Carfax following his speech at Oxford City Council

Dr Zomlot thanked Oxford City Council for its commitment, made in November, in backing an immediate ceasefire.

"The only way to end this war is for the liberation of the Palestinian people and the first step is an immediate ceasefire,” he said.

He called on the UK Government to impose sanctions and to stop arms sales to Israel, something he described as the leverage to stop the war.

He concluded by saying the Palestinian people were more determined than ever to achieve their liberation.

He received a standing ovation with cheers from the public gallery.

Following the meeting, Dr Zomlot went on an impromptu walkabout to meet supporters in Carfax in the centre of Oxford where Cllr Akers and Cllr Poole were able to meet and speak with him.

'I was able to tell him we were from Chipping Norton where many people are appalled at the death, destruction and the suffering being inflicted on the Gazan people,” said Cllr Akers. “We share his desire for an immediate ceasefire and for peace.”

Cllr Akers and Cllr Poole helped organise a silent vigil for peace and a ceasefire in Gaza on before Christmas outside Chipping Norton Town Hall.

In November 2023, Oxford City Council invited the Mayor of Ramallah, Issa Kassis, to address the council through a video message. However, due to the current situation in the city, he was unable to respond. Dr Zomlot was subsequently invited to attend the meeting in person.

Council Leader Susan Brown said: “We are proud of our links to our twin city of Ramallah. Like many people in this chamber, I came into politics through the peace movement. The need for peaceful solution, for a ceasefire and for humanitarian aid in Gaza has sadly never been more important."

Ambassador Zomlot made a final address to supporters in Carfax.