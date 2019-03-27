Cherwell District Council ask for patience as tax bills are sent

The Annual Council Tax Bills have now been issued and Cherwell District Council have warned residents they expect a high volume of calls, therefore you may have a longer wait time than usual.

CDC are also informing residents that bills for the year beginning April 1, 2019 were generated on the February 26.

The annual council tax bills have been sent

The outstanding balance for the year ending March 31, 2019, printed on the bill was correct at that date.

Any cash payments made since February 26 are not reflected on this bill and should be deducted from the figure shown to give the correct outstanding balance.