News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete

Chance for residents to have their say on development of Banbury

The Banbury and District Chamber of Commerce is holding an exhibition tomorrow (Saturday) to hear residents suggestions for the Cherwell District Council’s new Local Plan.
By Jack Ingham
Published 20th Oct 2023, 12:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The public exhibition is taking place on Saturday October 21 at Lock 29 between 11am and 3pm.

It gives members of the public and town business owners the chance to provide responses to the council’s Local Plan Review 2040 that was released in February.

Dan Sames, Cherwell District Council portfolio holder for planning, said: “Given our desire for a sustainable future, we want people across the district to get involved, share their views, and make a difference. This consultation asks a series of questions that will help shape the future draft of the local plan.

Most Popular
Banbury's Chamber of Commerce is inviting residents to an exhibition looking at Cherwell District Council's new local plan.Banbury's Chamber of Commerce is inviting residents to an exhibition looking at Cherwell District Council's new local plan.
Banbury's Chamber of Commerce is inviting residents to an exhibition looking at Cherwell District Council's new local plan.

“It is important that residents and groups consider the questions carefully so that we can look at all the responses and make alterations or improvements as necessary for our shared future.

Email the chair of the chamber, Neil Wild, at [email protected] to attend a local plan online workshop on Monday October 30 between 1 and 2pm.

Related topics:Chamber of CommerceLocal PlanCherwell District Council