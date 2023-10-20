Chance for residents to have their say on development of Banbury
The public exhibition is taking place on Saturday October 21 at Lock 29 between 11am and 3pm.
It gives members of the public and town business owners the chance to provide responses to the council’s Local Plan Review 2040 that was released in February.
Dan Sames, Cherwell District Council portfolio holder for planning, said: “Given our desire for a sustainable future, we want people across the district to get involved, share their views, and make a difference. This consultation asks a series of questions that will help shape the future draft of the local plan.
“It is important that residents and groups consider the questions carefully so that we can look at all the responses and make alterations or improvements as necessary for our shared future.
Email the chair of the chamber, Neil Wild, at [email protected] to attend a local plan online workshop on Monday October 30 between 1 and 2pm.