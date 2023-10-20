Chance for residents to have their say on development of Banbury

The Banbury and District Chamber of Commerce is holding an exhibition tomorrow (Saturday) to hear residents suggestions for the Cherwell District Council’s new Local Plan.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The public exhibition is taking place on Saturday October 21 at Lock 29 between 11am and 3pm.

It gives members of the public and town business owners the chance to provide responses to the council’s Local Plan Review 2040 that was released in February.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Sames, Cherwell District Council portfolio holder for planning, said: “Given our desire for a sustainable future, we want people across the district to get involved, share their views, and make a difference. This consultation asks a series of questions that will help shape the future draft of the local plan.

Banbury's Chamber of Commerce is inviting residents to an exhibition looking at Cherwell District Council's new local plan.

“It is important that residents and groups consider the questions carefully so that we can look at all the responses and make alterations or improvements as necessary for our shared future.