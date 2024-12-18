Calls for Banbury farmers to be supported will be considered by county council

Calls for local farmers to be supported after the government decided to cut their inheritance tax relief will be considered by Oxfordshire County Council.

A motion urged the council to ensure its policies towards farmers are as supportive as possible, that the Oxfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership (OxLEP) prioritises the local rural economy in its governance structure and ongoing development of its strategic plan.

It also requests that a meeting with local farmers should be arranged, and that the leader of the council should write to government ministers asking to reconsider their decision.

It was discussed by councillors at the full Oxfordshire County Council meeting on Tuesday, December 10.

It was proposed by Eddie Reeves, leader of the Conservative group in the county council, and seconded by Nick Field-Johnson.

In the meeting, Mr Reeves said: “I simply do not accept the government’s claim that this will hit a minority of farmers.

“The government risks breaking its word to farmers if it pursues this policy change.

“This is the wrong suite of taxes affecting the wrong people.

“The Labour government had a great deal of good will coming into office and seemingly they have eroded that in a matter of only a few months.

“If they want to raise taxes, they should be clear about that, and they should not seek to raise money from parts of our economy that simply will be irrecoverable due to any major seismic changes such as these.”

The motion was carried with no amendments with 36 votes for, 14 against and no abstentions.

The motion will now go to the cabinet for approval.