By-election as councillor steps down

A by-election will be held in Middleton Cheney next month following the resignation of a councillor.

The village's ward councillor on South Northamptonshire Council, Jonathan Riley, has stood down and an election for his replacement will take place on September 12.

Nomination papers are available online or from the democratic and elections team and must be submitted by 4pm next Thursday, August 15.

The election will proceed if more than one person submits a valid nomination.

Anyone who is not already registered to vote must apply by midnight on Tuesday, August 27 at https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

New applications or changes to existing postal votes must be submitted by 5pm Wednesday, August 28 and the deadline for proxy votes is 5pm on Wednesday, September 4.

For more information visit http://bit.ly/CurrentElections, email democracy@cherwellandsouthnorthants.gov.uk or call the democratic and elections team on 01295 221534.