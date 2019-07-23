Boris is 'the only one to deliver Brexit' says South Northants MP Andrea Leadsom

Andrea Leadsom, South Northants MP, says she is 'delighted' that Boris Johnson has been elected Tory leader.

"I'm absolutely delighted that Boris has been elected as the new Leader of the Conservative Party, following a hard-fought campaign by all candidates," said Mrs Leadsom who is former Leader of the House of Commons.

"I've known Boris and Jeremy from our time in Cabinet together, and both men are committed to the UK's great future. However, as for so many people, it was clear to me that Boris was the only person who could deliver Brexit, unite our country and defeat Corbyn at the next general election.

"We must deliver on the result of the referendum, as clearly mandated by the electorate over three years ago, and then turn our attention to the opportunities that await us as a globally-focussed free-trading independent nation.

"I congratulate Boris wholeheartedly and very much enjoyed travelling around the country in support of his campaign. I look forward to him speaking from the Despatch Box for the first time as Prime Minister on Thursday."

Victoria Prentis, MP for Banbury, has also welcomed Mr Johnson as the new leader.