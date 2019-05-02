Banburyshire heads to the polls for council elections

Voters across Banburyshire will be making their voices heard as they choose their representatives in the council elections today (Thursday).

Cherwell, West Oxfordshire and Stratford district councils all have a third of their seats up for grabs as another four-year cycle comes to an end.

Dozens of parish councils, including Banbury Town Council, will also be holding elections.

South Northamptonshire Council residents would have been voting as well but the election has been cancelled as the authority will soon be replaced with a unitary body.

The Conservative and Labour parties have candidates in every ward, while the Liberal Democrats, Green Party and UKIP have a selection of representatives, along with a few independents.

Polls open at 7am and close at 10pm. Your nearest polling station can be found on poll cards.

For more information about the election, head to your council’s website.