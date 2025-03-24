Banbury’s council could be merged with Oxford City and West Oxfordshire councils as part of local government structuring plans

The proposed two-unitary model would see Cherwell, West Oxfordshire and Oxford City coming together to form one unitary council in the north of the county to form 'North Oxfordshire District Council', while the Vale of White Horse and South Oxfordshire District Councils would combine with the existing West Berkshire unitary council to form a new 'Ridgeway Council'. (Image: Google).

Cherwell District Council and West Oxfordshire District Council executives have written a joint letter to Government in response to the Government’s request for an interim plan on local government reorganisation in Oxfordshire. The government announced it was abolishing two-tier authorities and replacing them with unitary councils last December.

The proposed two-unitary model would see Cherwell, West Oxfordshire and Oxford City coming together to form one unitary council in the north of the county to form 'North Oxfordshire District Council', while the Vale of White Horse and South Oxfordshire District Councils would combine with the existing West Berkshire unitary council to form a new 'Ridgeway Council'.

This plan is one of three proposals put forward for Oxfordshire: One option is that the whole of Oxfordshire could become a single council; the other is that there are three unitary councils, based on Oxford City Council having expanded boundaries, a northern unitary authority and a southern unitary authority, with the latter including West Berkshire; and the third is the two-unitary model of North Oxfordshire District Council and Ridgeway Council, proposed by Cherwell District Council and West Oxfordshire District Council.

Councillor David Hingley, leader of Cherwell District Council, said: "Local government reorganisation is a unique opportunity to create councils that reflect the distinct character of our communities while ensuring the best possible services for residents. Cherwell’s historic market towns, rural communities, and diverse economy give our area a strong identity—one that we want to enhance, not lose, through any changes to local government.

“We have worked closely with our neighbouring councils to develop credible, practical options for the future, and while we note that a single county unitary is a feasible choice, we presently believe that the two-unitary model offers the best balance.

"It enables the efficiencies of unitary government while maintaining local decision-making, guaranteeing strong democratic representation, and encouraging sustainable growth in housing and infrastructure in the right areas, given Oxfordshire’s expanding population. This approach ensures councils are large enough to deliver high-quality services and be financially resilient, but most crucially, local enough to truly understand and stay connected to the communities they serve.

"Equally important is ensuring stability for essential services. This model minimises the disruption that would come with breaking apart key services like social care, education, and highways. By structuring the two new councils around existing upper-tier service areas in Oxfordshire and West Berkshire, we would avoid the costly and complex disaggregation process, ensuring continuity and a smooth transition.

"While discussions on potential reorganisation continue, I want to reassure Cherwell residents that services will continue to run as normal, and any changes remain some time away. In the meantime, we remain fully committed to delivering high-quality services and supporting our communities as we always have."

Councillor Andy Graham, Leader of West Oxfordshire District Council, said: "We are clear that residents need to come first in any discussions around future options for local government. We need a solution that protects the local services people value and maintains the local voice for residents. While financial sustainability is very important, we can’t overlook that councils should serve residents, listen to residents, and enhance our communities. A sensible structure is important in getting that right.

“We want to protect and improve our districts through future local government structures, and while Government will ultimately make the decision, we will be working hard over the coming months to make sure the pro’s and con’s of each option are clear, transparent and well considered. This will include a cross-party working group to consider options. Ultimately we want to do the best we can for our residents.”

“It has become clear to us that there are two credible options that merit consideration. A single unitary council covering the whole of the Oxfordshire area is a feasible solution, and we expect the potential benefits and drawbacks to be evidenced in the proposal to be developed. But we believe that two unitary councils provide a compelling and credible option for sustainable and beneficial local government reform across the broader area.”

As part of the Local Government Reorganisation process, councils across Oxfordshire were invited to submit an interim plan by March 21, setting out options for replacing the current two-tier system with new single-tier authorities.

Three options are currently under consideration and are being put to government in a submission signed by all six council leaders in Oxfordshire:

A single unitary council for Oxfordshire – being developed by Oxfordshire County Council

A two-unitary option – comprising a council representing north Oxfordshire (created from the existing district councils of Cherwell, Oxford City and West Oxfordshire) and Ridgeway Council (created from the existing district councils of South Oxfordshire and Vale of White Horse and the unitary council of West Berkshire) - being developed by the relevant district councils

A three-unitary option – with a unitary city on expanded boundaries and northern and southern unitaries, potentially including West Berkshire – being developed by Oxford City Council

Oxfordshire County Council is in favour of a single council for the county, which is opposed by the district councils.

In her letter, leader of the county council Liz Leffman said: “Our proposal does not split up high risk services such as social care and education, nor does it separate Oxfordshire’s communities, businesses and institutions from one another.

“Approximately 85 per cent of services in Oxfordshire are already provided on a countywide basis by the county council.

“Only a single county unitary can provide Oxfordshire with the necessary scale and financial resilience that it needs, yet at the same time remain locally responsive.”