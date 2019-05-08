Banbury welcomes new Mayor

Farmer John Colegrave brought the countryside to town when he became mayor of Banbury on yesterday evening.

Cllr Colegrave celebrated his appointment by bringing livestock and agricultural equipment to the town hall – and two English longhorn bulls, sheep and lambs greeted guests as they arrived for the inauguration ceremony.

Watched by town councillors, new deputy mayor Cllr Surinder Dhesi (left) takes the bull by the horns while new mayor Cllr John Colegrave cradles one of his lambs.

Cllr Colegrave said: “Farmers have to be hands-on and able to cope with many different situations.

“I want to bring that same ‘can do’ attitude to the mayoral role and be practical and positive in everything I do.”

Cllr Colegrave is following in the footsteps of his mother Patricia who was mayor of Banbury in 1967.

He added: “I’m very proud to be wearing the same robes and the same chain of office that my mother wore 52 years ago. If I can do the job as well as she did, I’ll be very happy.”

Cllr Colegrave’s wife Julia became mayoress and Cllr Surinder Dhesi was appointed deputy mayor.