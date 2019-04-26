Banbury Town Councillors surgery next weekend

The monthly councillors surgery will provide a chance for residents to speak directly to two Banbury Town councillors about issues effecting them or the area they live.

Taking place at Banbury Town Hall on May 4, between 10am and noon Cllrs Arash Fatemian, the Conservative councillor representing the Hardwick East and Cllr Barry Richards. the Labour councillor representing Ruscote, will be on hand for residents to ask questions, discuss problems and express opinions on town matters.

All conversations will be confidential and appointments are not necessary, simply turn up on the day.

The drop-in sessions take place every first Saturday of the month except in January and August with councillors taking turns to meet the public.