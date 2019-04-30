Banbury Town Council seek green fingered specialists

Banbury Town Council is inviting local grounds maintenance companies to get in touch in preparation for major landscaping works.

.

The council will have two major landscaping projects starting early next year and is asking local companies to tender for the work.

In a move to support locally-based firms, the council is looking to identify the level of interest from Banbury-area grounds maintenance and sports field maintenance contractors.

The council wants to hear from businesses large and small that could commit to five-year contracts and bring expertise to managing and developing Banbury’s green spaces and sports pitches.

Mike Hall, the council’s recreation and amenities manager, said: “The estimated value of each of two separate contracts is between £100,000 and £120,000 a year and the council would like to work with local companies and local people.

“We think it’s important, whenever we can, to use local firms and we are asking interested businesses to contact us. We’d like expressions of interest by May 17 and we’ll arrange a meeting on May 23 to discuss the contracts.”

He added: “It would also be useful to know which companies might be interested in future work with the council if they not able to tender for the current contracts.”

Mr Hall can be reached by telephone on 01295 250340, by email at info@banbury.gov.uk or by calling at the town hall in Bridge Street, Banbury, during office hours.