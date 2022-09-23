Banbury Town Council invites residents to discuss important matters at drop-in session

Banbury residents will be able to discuss matters they care about at a town council walk-in session on Saturday October 1.

The session gives voters the opportunity to meet town councillors, ask questions, discuss problems and express opinions on how Banbury is run.

The town hall will be open from 10am to midday, with no appointments required. Residents will be able to just turn up on the day.

Councillors Mark Cherry and John Donaldson will be on hand to help people with their concerns. The topics should be about Banbury and be issues that are the town council’s responsibility.

The town council looks after parks, play areas, and open spaces, sports grounds, cemeteries, allotments, bus shelters, civic events, crime prevention initiatives, annual events, the town hall, and dog litter bins.

The town hall will be open using the side door opposite Specsavers which has a ramp for easy access.