Cherwell District Council has invited Banbury renters to take part in consultations to improve renting services in the district.

The council is inviting all 180 households in the district that rent from them to share their thoughts and concerns on how to improve the services provided in a series of consultations.

One of the new charter’s key goals will be to strengthen the relationship between the council as landlord and its tenants, using this to improve services.

Cllr. Nicholas Mawer, portfolio holder for housing, said: "Everyone deserves to feel safe and comfortable in their own home and, if they rent, to be able to clearly understand how well their landlord is performing.

"A charter will allow us to provide our own tenants that confidence, as well as empowering them by encouraging them to take part in the process of drafting it.

"The idea behind this charter is that not only are we clearly laying out our own promise to our tenants, we are also establishing an important reference point. Our expectation will be that other landlords take note and, with our support, match our commitments."

At the same time that the district council begins work on its charter, council officers will be engaging with other social housing providers and private landlords in the district to encourage them to make similar improvements to their own standards.