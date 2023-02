Banbury residents have been invited to ask the town council questions at the annual meeting due to take place next week (Monday March 6)

Banbury Town Council are inviting residents to ask questions at the next annual town council meeting

The annual meeting will take place next Monday at 6.30pm in the town hall in Bridge Street.

The town council will present reports on its work last year and look forward to the year ahead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The meeting is open to the public, though speaking and asking questions are restricted to town residents.