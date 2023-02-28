Banbury MP visits Horton General Hospital to see improvements in the Emergency Department

The MP for North Oxfordshire Victoria Prentis has visited Banbury’s Horton hospital to see improvements in the Emergency Department.

Victoria Prentis at the Horton's Emergency Department meeting one of the consultants.

The North Oxfordshire MP held her meeting with representatives from the Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in-person at the Banbury hospital earlier this month.

Victoria said: “I have regular bi-monthly meetings with OUHFT about the Horton and health provision in Banbury, so it was really useful to do my latest in-person and have the chance to walk around the hospital.

“It was good to hear directly from one of the consultants about some of the improvements that have been made to the Emergency Department. The Horton can do a lot more than many residents realise: they can handle most issues in the first instance and approximately 80per cent of patients are discharged immediately. I was really interested to hear about the ‘Call Before You Convey’ model which has helped significantly reduce Category 1 and 2 ambulance uses at the hospital.”

“My meeting with the Trust was extremely helpful. We are in a much better place to where we were in 2016. Our hospital is here to stay, and we have moved to a more positive chapter in its 150-year history. We know that the Horton plays a vital role delivering important services for the Trust more generally.”